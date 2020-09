Charleston, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews fought a vacant structure fire early Saturday morning in Charleston.

It was reported at 7:03 a.m. at 1421 2nd Ave.

Firefighters say the fire fully engulfed both floors and the attic.

No one was found inside.

The Charleston Fire Department is on scene and investigating how the vacant structure caught fire.

