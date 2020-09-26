First Warning Forecast | Warmer temperatures this weekend, dry streak continues

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Most locations across the region are nearing two weeks without any rainfall, and the dry streak continues this weekend. Temperatures will be more reminiscent of summer as highs reach the 80s. By next week, there is finally a decent chance for some rain across the Tri-State, along with much cooler - and certainly more fall-like - temperatures.

Saturday morning starts with patchy fog and temperatures near 60 degrees. Once any fog lifts by mid to late morning, expect a partly cloudy sky throughout the day. High temperatures will reach the 80-degree mark.

Saturday night will be mainly clear, calm, and comfortable as low temperatures fall to near 60 degrees. Patchy fog is again likely.

On Sunday, expect much of the same. A partly cloudy sky will be seen with dry conditions, and highs will reach the low 80s, likely a degree or two warmer than Saturday “officially.”

Monday will be partly cloudy but with the opportunity for a few passing showers. Afternoon highs will still be warm, topping out around 80 degrees.

A cold front swinging through Monday night into Tuesday will bring the opportunity for widespread rain showers across the Tri-State and cooler temperatures. Temperatures will not warm much past the mid 60s on Tuesday, and some locations could even stay in the 50s all day.

Expect a brief break in the rain on Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky with a high near 70 degrees.

By Thursday and Friday, rain chances return in a scattered nature. Both days will be partly cloudy and cooler again. Thursday will see a high in the mid 60s, and Friday will only top out in the low 60s.

