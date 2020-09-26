First Warning Forecast | Warmth holds on just slightly longer

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The summery feel across our region will last only two more days, then a pair of cold fronts crossing this upcoming week bring the fall chill back. The cooler temperatures will also be accompanied by increased rain chances.

Cloud cover continues to decrease Saturday evening, giving way to a mostly clear sky overnight. A bit of fog may settle in to the river valleys as low temperatures fall to near 60 degrees.

On Sunday, expect a mix of sun and clouds as high temperatures rise to the low 80s. Dry conditions will prevail for one more day.

On Monday, a few showers are possible across the area during the daytime hours, giving way to a steadier rain after dark. Expect a partly cloudy sky during the day with high temperatures near 80 degrees.

Rain showers are likely Monday night into Tuesday as a cold front crosses. This will drop temperatures dramatically, and while some areas try to recover to the 60s Tuesday afternoon, many locations may very well stay in the 50s all day.

Expect a brief break in the rain on Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky with a high near 70 degrees.

Another cold front crosses on Thursday and will knock highs down slightly to the upper 60s. There will also be a chance for scattered showers throughout the day under a partly cloudy sky.

For Friday, continue to expect scattered showers with partly cloudy conditions. High temperatures will be cooler, only rising to the low 60s.

For Saturday, rain chances will diminish, but temperatures will remain cool, with highs only in the mid 60s. Expect another partly cloudy sky throughout the day.

