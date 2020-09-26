Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 973 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths Saturday

(AP images)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 973 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 66,036 cases. The positivity rate is 4.42%.

“Folks, right now we are on pace to have the single highest week in terms of positive cases that we’ve ever had,” said Gov. Beshear. “We simply have to do better. Please wear a mask. Sadly, sometimes I’m seeing less of these out there than more. This will save lives.”

Of the newly reported cases, 132 were from children ages 18 and younger, 18 of those cases were kids five or younger. The youngest is 2 months old.

The Governor added, “We’ve already lost more than 200,000 Americans. Do your part as Team Kentucky, do your patriotic duty – mask up, Kentucky. It may save the life of someone you know.”

The Governor also reported five new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 1,154.

“That’s five additional families who are suffering during this time,” said Gov. Beshear.

The deaths reported Saturday include a 67-year-old man from Scott County; an 80-year-old woman from Union County; an 86-year-old woman from Christian County; and an 88-year-old man and a 101-year-old woman from Boyd County,

At least 1,354,927 tests had been administered as of Saturday. The number of Kentuckians who have recovered is at least 11,750.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

No counties red under new update, Kanawha and Wayne orange

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Only two schools districts are not able to have in-person learning this week.

Local

6 deaths, an additional 1,115 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

Updated: 2 hours ago
An additional 8,338 cases and 301 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Local

Lincoln County High School closed after second student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Lincoln County High School will not open to in-person learning Monday, Sept. 28 after a second student tested positive for COVID-19.

Local

Diocese declines offer to open schools in orange counties

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Diocese spokesman Tom Bishop gave several reasons for the decision, including an opposition to forcing students and staff to take coronavirus tests.

Latest News

Regional

WVU Students march for change to lockdown restrictions in small display

Updated: 3 hours ago
West Virginia University sophomore Ben Luikhart said students wanted change amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

How Trump, Biden are preparing for first presidential debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
For some, the debates represent the most important moments in the 2020 campaign’s closing days, a rare opportunity for millions of voters to compare the candidates' policies and personalities side-by-side on prime-time television.

News

Cabell County Fire Departments train on fire safety

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
The point of this training is to help learn one another's truck equipment and any new tactics that could help serve communities.

News

West Virginia Covid-19 update

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Two additional deaths reported in the Mountain State.

News

Russell Police investigating woman’s death

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
The death happened on the 200 block of Etna Street in Russell, Kentucky.

News

Crews fight vacant structure fire in Charleston

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
The fire was reported at 7:03 a.m. at 1421 2nd Ave. in Charleston