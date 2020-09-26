Advertisement

Lack of homecoming dances hurting local business

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - Wheelersburg played their homecoming game against Lucasville Valley Friday night, but the homecoming dance was nixed because of COVID-19.

“It’s sad we don’t get a dance, and we don’t get to slow dance with all the captains and all that,” Carly Young, who was crowned Wheelersburg homecoming queen several hours before the game, said.

“The dance is something we look forward to every year,” Wheelersburg junior attendant Ireland Deck said.

The Ritz dress store in Portsmouth looks forward to homecoming season every fall, but this year with so many homecoming dances not happening, it’s another setback for a business that was already hurt after being forced to shut down three months at the beginning of the pandemic, which erased prom sales as well.

“Normally this time of year we have extended hours, dresses are flying off the shelves, things are very hectic and crazy, but we aren’t immune to the effects of COVID,” Ritz general manager Kayla Wolfe said.

Wolfe says bridal and tux sales are keeping them afloat, but the pandemic stretching into the fall is hurting their bottom line.

“It’s a fraction of what we normally do,” she said.

