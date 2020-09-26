Lincoln County High School closed after second student tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lincoln County High School will not open to in-person learning Monday, Sept. 28 after a second student tested positive for COVID-19.
The first student case was reported Friday.
The health department is doing contact tracing.
All other schools in Lincoln County will still have in-person learning while high school students will have class remotely.
Activities at the high school are postponed until further notice.
