Advertisement

Logan County to start in-person learning

School officials reversed the changes after the new update to the map, Logan County will return to school.
School officials reversed the changes after the new update to the map, Logan County will return to school.(WVDE)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County will start classes in-person Monday for the first time since school started Sept. 8.

County education leaders initially voted to begin the school year remote but that decision was reversed last week and schools will start in-person instruction based on their “gold” status on the updated color code map.

For the return to school, students will return under the blended model. One half of the class will be in person on Monday and Tuesday and the second half will attend Thursday and Friday. Everyone is remote on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

No counties red under new update, Kanawha and Wayne orange

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Only two schools districts are not able to have in-person learning this week.

Local

Gov. Beshear reports 973 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 973 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday.

Local

6 deaths, an additional 1,115 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

Updated: 3 hours ago
An additional 8,338 cases and 301 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Local

Lincoln County High School closed after second student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Lincoln County High School will not open to in-person learning Monday, Sept. 28 after a second student tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

Local

Diocese declines offer to open schools in orange counties

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Diocese spokesman Tom Bishop gave several reasons for the decision, including an opposition to forcing students and staff to take coronavirus tests.

Regional

WVU Students march for change to lockdown restrictions in small display

Updated: 4 hours ago
West Virginia University sophomore Ben Luikhart said students wanted change amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

How Trump, Biden are preparing for first presidential debate

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
For some, the debates represent the most important moments in the 2020 campaign’s closing days, a rare opportunity for millions of voters to compare the candidates' policies and personalities side-by-side on prime-time television.

News

Cabell County Fire Departments train on fire safety

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
The point of this training is to help learn one another's truck equipment and any new tactics that could help serve communities.

News

West Virginia Covid-19 update

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Two additional deaths reported in the Mountain State.

News

Russell Police investigating woman’s death

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
The death happened on the 200 block of Etna Street in Russell, Kentucky.