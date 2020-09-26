No counties red under new update, Kanawha and Wayne orange

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia Department of Education released an update to the County Alert System map that determines what schools will be learning remotely for the up coming week.

Kanawha and Wayne counties are labeled orange this week according to the Department of Education map update. This means the county has either 15- 24.9 cases per 100,000 people or a 5-7.9% positivity rate.

Public schools in these orange counties are not able to have in-person instruction. Private schools are allowed back under the orange label.

Wayne County was able to go in-person but the county will now transition to remote-learning because it is orange.

Five counties including Mingo, Logan, Summers, Fayette, and Marshall are labeled gold. This gives local education leaders and health officials the option to decide if in-person learning is appropriate based on cases and community spread.

The counties transitioning back to in-person learning from being orange or red this week are Putnam, Fayette, Boone, Monangalia and Mingo.

Last week four counties were labeled red and did not attend school. This week no counties are in the red.

Logan County is able to start in-person learning because the county is labeled gold. However, education leaders announced students would not return to school this week despite an order being reversed that said Logan would start learning remote regardless of the color.

Friday, Governor Jim Justice made another change to the school system’s map, all colors are labeled with the number of cases per 100,000 people and the positivity rate. The changes Friday use the better of the two metrics that allows students back in the classroom and on the field. Previously only green, yellow and gold included a positivity rate.

Dr. Clay Marsh mentioned in Governor Jim Justice’s press conference Friday that adding a positivity rate increases the incentive for people to get tested.

More updates regarding school outbreaks by Governor Jim Justice were also implemented Friday.

For a break down on the re-entry guidelines, click here.

