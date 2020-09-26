No RED counties in WV high school sports
Mountain State is predominantly in the “green”
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There’s a lot of “green” in the latest metric map from the West Virginia Department of Education and not one county is in the “red”. Any county with a green, yellow or gold designation can continue to play fall sports. Orange means it is only conditioning only while red means all athletic activities are suspended immediately.
Here are the counties in our region and their color code.
Green - Cabell, Lincoln, Mason, Roane, Calhoun, Braxton, Clay, Nicholas, Raleigh
Yellow - Putnam, Jackson, Wirt, Boone, Wyoming
Gold - Mingo, Logan, Fayette, Summers
Orange - Kanawha, Wayne
Here are the games affected by the latest metric map. These games are canceled because they involve a team in an orange county.
Capital at Midland
Huntington at Spring Valley
South Charleston at George Washington
St. Albans at Riverside
Nitro at Logan
Poca at Sissonville
Herbert Hoover at Chapmanville
Liberty Raleigh at Wayne
Tolsia at Tyler Consolidated
The following games are canceled that include gold counties and they can try to reschedule with other counties in the same color.
Man at Buffalo
Mingo Central at Greenbrier East
Tug Valley at Pike Co. Central, KY
Midland Trail at Nicholas Co.
Oak Hill at Pikeview
Summers Co. at Independence
