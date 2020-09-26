Advertisement

No RED counties in WV high school sports

Mountain State is predominantly in the “green”
Latest metric map is released Saturday evening
By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There’s a lot of “green” in the latest metric map from the West Virginia Department of Education and not one county is in the “red”. Any county with a green, yellow or gold designation can continue to play fall sports. Orange means it is only conditioning only while red means all athletic activities are suspended immediately.

Here are the counties in our region and their color code.

Green - Cabell, Lincoln, Mason, Roane, Calhoun, Braxton, Clay, Nicholas, Raleigh

Yellow - Putnam, Jackson, Wirt, Boone, Wyoming

Gold - Mingo, Logan, Fayette, Summers

Orange - Kanawha, Wayne

Here are the games affected by the latest metric map. These games are canceled because they involve a team in an orange county.

Capital at Midland

Huntington at Spring Valley

South Charleston at George Washington

St. Albans at Riverside

Nitro at Logan

Poca at Sissonville

Herbert Hoover at Chapmanville

Liberty Raleigh at Wayne

Tolsia at Tyler Consolidated

The following games are canceled that include gold counties and they can try to reschedule with other counties in the same color.

Man at Buffalo

Mingo Central at Greenbrier East

Tug Valley at Pike Co. Central, KY

Midland Trail at Nicholas Co.

Oak Hill at Pikeview

Summers Co. at Independence

