Russell Police investigating woman’s death

Russell, Ky (WSAZ) - Police in Russell are investigating after a woman was found dead Friday afternoon.

It happened on the 200 block of Etna Street.

Police Chief Ned Crisp tells WSAZ the cause of death is unclear.

An autopsy is being performed Saturday morning.

Detectives were on scene Friday collecting evidence to determine if foul play is a factor.

No names are being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for further updates.

