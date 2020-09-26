Advertisement

West Virginia Covid-19 update

Illinois Department of Public Health announces 17 counties at warning level for COVID-19.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Saturday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports two additional deaths and 205 new positive cases related to the coronavirus.

This brings the total case count to 15,158 and death toll to 332.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Logan County and a 62-year old female from Logan County.

Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary, says “we are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the families and our state.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (56), Berkeley (987), Boone (216), Braxton (13), Brooke (113), Cabell (791), Calhoun (25), Clay (34), Doddridge (23), Fayette (608), Gilmer (46), Grant (160), Greenbrier (126), Hampshire (106), Hancock (148), Hardy (89), Harrison (354), Jackson (259), Jefferson (429), Kanawha (2,603), Lewis (38), Lincoln (164), Logan (610), Marion (267), Marshall (172), Mason (141), McDowell (81), Mercer (412), Mineral (172), Mingo (376), Monongalia (1,992), Monroe (149), Morgan (55), Nicholas (100), Ohio (368), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (153), Putnam (550), Raleigh (510), Randolph (242), Ritchie (12), Roane (49), Summers (54), Taylor (124), Tucker (23), Tyler (16), Upshur (71), Wayne (392), Webster (8), Wetzel (54), Wirt (12), Wood (362), Wyoming (114).

