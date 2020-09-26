WVU Falls To Cowboys

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Chuba Hubbard scored on a 23-yard run with 1:17 remaining to salvage a difficult afternoon and help No. 15 Oklahoma State beat West Virginia 27-13 on Saturday.

Sidelined for a number of key plays after fumbling on consecutive second-half possessions, Hubbard ended up with 101 yards on 22 rushes for his 12th 100-yard performance in his last 13 games. With the additional action, Hubbard’s backup, L.D. Brown, gained 103 yards on 11 carries, including a 66-yard touchdown run, for Oklahoma State (2-0, 1-0 Big 12).

True freshman backup quarterback Shane Illingworth, in his first collegiate start, completed 15 of 21 passes for 139 yards, but also had an interception, for the Cowboys.

Jarret Doege threw for 285 yards and a touchdown for West Virginia (1-1, 0-1), which actually outgained Oklahoma State 353-342. Winston Wright had four catches for 103 yards, including a 70-yard score late in the second quarter.

West Virginia was hurt by several costly penalties, getting flagged 12 times for 106 yards.

Oklahoma State came through with a key turnover early in the second quarter. After defensive end Trace Ford forced a fumble by hitting Doege’s arm while he was about to pass, Tyren Irby scooped up the loose ball in the backfield and raced 56 yards for the touchdown that made it 14-0.

