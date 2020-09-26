Advertisement

WVU Students march for change to lockdown restrictions in small display

Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

West Virginia University sophomore Ben Luikhart said students wanted change amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All we’re asking is the university to loosen restrictions make them a little more feasible. I understand this is an administrative nightmare, but some of the applications could be much better,” Luikhart added.

He planned a protest designed to march to WVU President Gordon Gee’s home to call for that change on campus.

The display only consisted of a few WVU students. Luikhart hopes it will still get the message out to the community.

“We can make a positive change on campus. We don’t need to be shut up in our dorms afraid that the university is going to expel you for doing anything,” he said.

