1 death, an additional 800 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 4,741 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 150,809 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding COVID-19 briefing on Sunday afternoon.

An additional 8,408 cases and 301 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 15,216 hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 3,251 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

