Deputies investigating after body found in Lawrence County, Ohio

Sheriff Jeff Lawless says deputies were called just after 8:30 about the body found on the ground next to a car on the 600 block of Township Road 229.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found Sunday morning in Windsor Township.

Sheriff Jeff Lawless says deputies were called just after 8:30 about the body found on the ground next to a car on the 600 block of Township Road 229.

Lawless says there was no identification with the body. The person is a light skinned man that appears to be 35 to 45 years old.

The coroner says there were no obvious signs of trauma and a cause of death has not been determined.

The scene was processed and the car the man was found next to was impounded to preserve evidence. BCI technicians will process the car.

