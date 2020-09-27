First Warning Forecast | Warmth to fade as showers return

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday will be the warmest day across the Tri-State for the foreseeable future as highs reach the 80s. After that, two cold fronts crossing the region this week will bring much cooler temperatures. These fronts will also be accompanied by the opportunity for showers, putting an end to a two-week dry stretch.

Sunday evening will be partly cloudy with a small chance for a few sprinkles or a quick passing shower, mainly south and west. Overnight, continue to expect partly cloudy conditions with an isolated shower possible. Low temperatures will stay relatively mild, falling to the low 60s.

On Monday, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a breeze. High temperatures will rise to the low 80s. Most of the daytime hours will be dry outside of a quick passing shower that will be possible. However, after 5 PM, a line of showers and thunderstorms associated with a cold front will cross the region from west to east.

Monday night will continue to see the opportunity for showers, and temperatures will fall sharply to the mid 50s behind the front.

Showers continue through Tuesday morning, with lingering patchy rain for Tuesday afternoon. The sky will stay cloudy during the daytime hours, and high temperatures will struggle to get past the low to mid 60s. Some locations farther east could stay in the 50s all day as rain lingers longer there.

Wednesday will see a partly cloudy sky with dry conditions as high temperatures top out around 70 degrees.

Another cold front crosses on Thursday, bringing the opportunity for scattered showers and slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will rise to the upper 60s Thursday afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.

Well behind the front, even cooler air settles in on Friday. Morning lows will be in the mid 40s, and afternoon highs will only top out in the low 60s. Scattered showers will continue to be possible under a partly cloudy sky.

The fall-like air sticks around for the weekend. Expect morning lows in the low to mid 40s both Saturday and Sunday, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s. Both days will be partly cloudy and mainly dry, although a few showers are possible by late Sunday.

