Kenova, West Virginia, traffic stop leads to drug bust

Three people are in jail after police discovered drug activity during a traffic stop.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
According to the Kenova, West Virginia, Police Department-- officers initially stopped a vehicle with three people inside on Saturday at 11:00 p.m. for a traffic stop.

Officers identified the driver as Winfred Scott and two passengers as Brenda Shannon and Kelley Atkins. All three are from Louisa, Kentucky.

Police discovered two of these riders had already been under investigation by several law enforcement agencies over the past few months.

After going over intelligence reports regarding the riders' drug trafficking activities, officers charged the driver and two passengers.

Brenda Shannon was charged with possession of heroin.

Kelley Atkins was charged with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Winfred Scott was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver heroin, and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Police transported all three to the Western Regional Jail pending arraignment by a Wayne County Magistrate.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

