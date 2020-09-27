Advertisement

Kentuckians participate in Prayer March at State Capitol

It’s National and Global day of prayer and repentance.
It’s National and Global day of prayer and repentance.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - People across the country joined together through faith Saturday.

National and Global day of Prayer and Repentance is Sept. 26.

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence attended the prayer march in Washington D.C.

The Family Foundation hosted “Pray Kentucky” in Frankfort, describing it as a time when Kentuckians could come together to pray for America’s healing.

Here in the Bluegrass, many people walked around the Capitol while praying and singing. Multiple speakers led the group in prayer.

They said their prayers are for Kentucky and for our country, with signs declaring ‘Pray for America.’

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Thousands march in Washington to pray and show President Trump support

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The march, which stretched from the Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capitol, was held just hours before Trump was set to announce he was nominating a conservative judge for the Supreme Court.

Regional

Protesters stand outside McConnell’s home before Supreme Court nominee announcement

Updated: 1 hours ago
The protest comes on the day President Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett, a Notre Dame law professor and federal appellate judge, as nominee to fill the seat vacated by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

VOD Recordings

Chapmanville beats Logan

Updated: 2 hours ago
WSAZ Saturday 6 p.m. newscast

Video

Yoga for a cause

Updated: 3 hours ago
Yoga for a cause

Local

Logan County to start in-person learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Logan County to start school in-person for the first time since school started under a gold label.

Latest News

Local

No counties red under new update, Kanawha and Wayne orange

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Only two schools districts are not able to have in-person learning this week.

Local

Gov. Beshear reports 973 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 973 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday.

Local

6 deaths, an additional 1,115 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

Updated: 6 hours ago
An additional 8,338 cases and 301 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Local

Lincoln County High School closed after second student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Lincoln County High School will not open to in-person learning Monday, Sept. 28 after a second student tested positive for COVID-19.

Local

Diocese declines offer to open schools in orange counties

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Diocese spokesman Tom Bishop gave several reasons for the decision, including an opposition to forcing students and staff to take coronavirus tests.