LMPD: 7 Louisville businesses report looting damage Saturday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the fourth night of protests since the Breonna Taylor case decision, Louisville Metro Police reported multiple businesses where looting damage occurred.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed the seven business in Louisville sustaining damage Saturday night.

Those businesses include:

Louisville Truck & Auto Sales on the 500 block of Broadway, with reported glass breakage

Walgreens on the 8300 block of Watterson Trail, reporting a break-in to the pharmacy

Home Center on the 1100 block of South 4th Street, with glass breakage reported

GameStop on the 7100 block of Raggard Road, no details provided

GameStop on the 8800 block of Dixie Highway, reporting a break-in

Audubon Pharmacy on the 3500 block of Poplar Level Road, reporting a break-in

Cricket Mobile on the 5000 block of Poplar Level Road, reporting a break-in

So far, LMPD has reported more than 25 locations damaged in relation to looting since Wednesday.

LMPD interim chief Robert Schroeder commented during a presser Saturday evening saying it’s unclear if damaged property reported as looting is connected to protest activity.

“What I think is more likely is you have folks in the community who know our resources are tied up dealing with protests and taking advantage of the situation,” Schroeder said.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.