Plenty of changes in latest AP Top 25

Marshall falls to #32
FILE - Ohio State is back in the top 25 at #6. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Massive upsets and being able to start voting on Big Ten and Pac 12 teams made Sunday’s Associated Press Top 25 poll vastly different from the one a week ago. The top two teams remained the same as they are Clemson and Alabama but then the changes start. Oklahoma dropped from 3rd to 18th while Florida, Georgia and Notre Dame round out the top 5. Ohio State re-emerged in the top 25 at #6 and they are followed by Auburn, Miami, Texas and Penn State.

Here’s the full list from Sunday’s vote.

1. Clemson (55) 2-0 1542 1

2. Alabama (3) 1-0 1473 2

3. Florida 1-0 1324 5

4. Georgia 1-0 1310 4

5. Notre Dame 2-0 1231 7

6. Ohio St. (4) 0-0 1169 -

7. Auburn 1-0 1133 8

8. Miami 3-0 1045 12

9. Texas 2-0 862 8

10. Penn St. 0-0 840 -

11. UCF 2-0 743 13

12. North Carolina 1-0 734 11

13. Texas A&M 1-0 705 10

14. Oregon 0-0 651 -

15. Cincinnati 2-0 646 14

16. Mississippi St. 1-0 590 -

17. Oklahoma St. 2-0 555 15

18. Oklahoma 1-1 535 3

19. Wisconsin 0-0 510 -

20. LSU 0-1 401 6

21. Tennessee 1-0 377 16

22. BYU 2-0 295 18

23. Michigan 0-0 277 -

24. Pittsburgh 3-0 248 21

25. Memphis 1-0 196 17

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 195, Louisiana-Lafayette 126, Minnesota 110, Southern Cal 104, Kansas St. 60, SMU 37, Marshall 31, Baylor 22, Iowa 16, Utah 14, Virginia 12, Arkansas St. 11, UAB 5, Washington 4, Kentucky 4, Louisville 4, Army 3.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

