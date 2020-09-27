Former plant catches fire in Point Pleasant

Point Pleasant, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are working to put out a fire at a former plant in Point Pleasant.

Point Pleasant Firefighters were initially dispatched to the former plant, located on Marietta St., at 10:24 p.m. on Saturday.

They were called in a second time at 4:51 a.m. on Sunday, where they are currently responding to another portion of the former plant that caught fire.

Firefighters are still on scene trying to put out the flames.

Officials say the plant was once referred to as “Marietta Manufacturing."

No injuries have been reported.

