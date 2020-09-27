Advertisement

West Virginia COVID-19 update

This brings the total case count to 15,348 and death toll to 334.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Sunday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 190 new positive cases and two additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old female from Kanawha County and a 72-year old male from Kanawha County.

Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary, says “each death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease. Our sincere condolences are extended to these families.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (56), Berkeley (995), Boone (218), Braxton (13), Brooke (113), Cabell (804), Calhoun (25), Clay (35), Doddridge (25), Fayette (615), Gilmer (46), Grant (161), Greenbrier (127), Hampshire (107), Hancock (150), Hardy (90), Harrison (365), Jackson (264), Jefferson (431), Kanawha (2,651), Lewis (38), Lincoln (167), Logan (617), Marion (269), Marshall (173), Mason (142), McDowell (84), Mercer (415), Mineral (174), Mingo (376), Monongalia (1,999), Monroe (149), Morgan (55), Nicholas (102), Ohio (373), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (154), Putnam (559), Raleigh (520), Randolph (252), Ritchie (13), Roane (49), Summers (54), Taylor (126), Tucker (26), Tyler (16), Upshur (77), Wayne (395), Webster (8), Wetzel (55), Wirt (12), Wood (364), Wyoming (115).

