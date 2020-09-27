West Virginia COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Sunday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 190 new positive cases and two additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

This brings the total case count to 15,348 and death toll to 334.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old female from Kanawha County and a 72-year old male from Kanawha County.

Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary, says “each death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease. Our sincere condolences are extended to these families.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (56), Berkeley (995), Boone (218), Braxton (13), Brooke (113), Cabell (804), Calhoun (25), Clay (35), Doddridge (25), Fayette (615), Gilmer (46), Grant (161), Greenbrier (127), Hampshire (107), Hancock (150), Hardy (90), Harrison (365), Jackson (264), Jefferson (431), Kanawha (2,651), Lewis (38), Lincoln (167), Logan (617), Marion (269), Marshall (173), Mason (142), McDowell (84), Mercer (415), Mineral (174), Mingo (376), Monongalia (1,999), Monroe (149), Morgan (55), Nicholas (102), Ohio (373), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (154), Putnam (559), Raleigh (520), Randolph (252), Ritchie (13), Roane (49), Summers (54), Taylor (126), Tucker (26), Tyler (16), Upshur (77), Wayne (395), Webster (8), Wetzel (55), Wirt (12), Wood (364), Wyoming (115).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.