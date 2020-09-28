Advertisement

15 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Scioto County

COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department say there are 15 new positive coronavirus cases for the county, as of Monday.

This brings the total number of cases to 528 since the outbreak began in April.

There are 66 active cases and nine people have died in connection to the virus.

Scioto County is still at a Level 3 or Red on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

12 more people recovered, health department officials say. 453 people have recovered over the course of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Meigs County

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Health officials say the newest cases make up 151 confirmed cases since April 7, along with 27 that are probable.

News

First day of in-person classes take place in Putnam County

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
After turning yellow on the state map, students in Putnam County were allowed to attend classes in-person.

News

City of Charleston announces new program to give small businesses a boost

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The City of Charleston has announced a new program, aimed at helping small businesses in the city.

Local

Thomas Health emerges from Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the hospital, as of Monday, Thomas Health has finalized all required documents and successfully emerged from the Chapter 11 process.

Latest News

Back To School

New Highlawn Elementary School opens

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Katie Wilson
The new Highlawn Elementary School opened Monday.

Studio 3

Lady Justice: Women of the Court podcast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Justice Beth Walker on Studio 3.

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Video

Millie Snyder talks new cookbook

Updated: 2 hours ago
Millie Snyder talks new cookbook

Video

Lady Justice: Women of the Court podcast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lady Justice: Women of the Court podcast

Video

Planning for college

Updated: 2 hours ago
Planning for college