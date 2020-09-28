15 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department say there are 15 new positive coronavirus cases for the county, as of Monday.

This brings the total number of cases to 528 since the outbreak began in April.

There are 66 active cases and nine people have died in connection to the virus.

Scioto County is still at a Level 3 or Red on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

12 more people recovered, health department officials say. 453 people have recovered over the course of the pandemic.

