Advertisement

2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Meigs County

Two new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Meigs County, Ohio
Two new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Meigs County, Ohio(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Two new COVID-19 cases are reported in Meigs County.

The Meigs County Health Department made that announcement Monday, saying the cases involve men in their 40s to 60s. They are not hospitalized.

Health officials say the newest cases make up 151 confirmed cases since April 7, along with 27 that are probable.

Those who have recovered make up 155 recovered confirmed and probable cases.

There have been 10 deaths in the county.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Contractor cancels RISE house repair visit

Updated: moments ago

Video

A Break Down of WV's Color Coded Map

Updated: 19 minutes ago
A Break Down of WV's Color Coded Map

Local

More testing offered in two W.Va. counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It’s part of Governor Jim Justice’s initiative to offer free COVID-19 testing for West Virginians.

News

First day of in-person classes take place in Putnam County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
After turning yellow on the state map, students in Putnam County were allowed to attend classes in-person.

Latest News

News

City of Charleston announces new program to give small businesses a boost

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The City of Charleston has announced a new program, aimed at helping small businesses in the city.

Local

15 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Scioto County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This brings the total number of cases to 528 since the outbreak began in April.

Local

Thomas Health emerges from Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the hospital, as of Monday, Thomas Health has finalized all required documents and successfully emerged from the Chapter 11 process.

Back To School

New Highlawn Elementary School opens

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katie Wilson
The new Highlawn Elementary School opened Monday.

Studio 3

Lady Justice: Women of the Court podcast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Justice Beth Walker on Studio 3.

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.