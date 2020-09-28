2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Two new COVID-19 cases are reported in Meigs County.

The Meigs County Health Department made that announcement Monday, saying the cases involve men in their 40s to 60s. They are not hospitalized.

Health officials say the newest cases make up 151 confirmed cases since April 7, along with 27 that are probable.

Those who have recovered make up 155 recovered confirmed and probable cases.

There have been 10 deaths in the county.

