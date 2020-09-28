6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Six new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Monday.

The newest cases involve a 47-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man, an 85-year-old woman, a 77-year-old man, a 77-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man. All are isolating at home.

Since the pandemic began, the county has had 432 positive cases, 285 which have recovered.

One hundred forty-one cases remain active, and six people have died.

