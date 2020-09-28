Advertisement

6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County

Six new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Greenup County, Kentucky.
Six new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Greenup County, Kentucky.(MGN Online)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Six new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Monday.

The newest cases involve a 47-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man, an 85-year-old woman, a 77-year-old man, a 77-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man. All are isolating at home.

Since the pandemic began, the county has had 432 positive cases, 285 which have recovered.

One hundred forty-one cases remain active, and six people have died.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One dead following shooting in Jackson County, W.Va.

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The incident happened on Sugar Creek Road.

News

Football game between East Carter and Tolsia ends early after environment turns hostile

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
The football game was called off in the third quarter.

News

Boyd County sees increase in ATV-related accidents; first responders urge caution

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
An accident that happened during the weekend has first responders urging riders to practice safety first.

Video

City of Charleston announces new program to give small businesses a boost

Updated: 1 hour ago
First at 5, 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Latest News

Local

Man from Williamson missing more than a week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
"That is a very rural area and with him being blind he could have wandered off anywhere," said his sister, Dominique Taylor.

Video

Thomas Health emerges from Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hour ago
First at 5, 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

News

House of Delegates, District 17: Matthew Rohrbach

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

House of Delegates, District 17: Chad Lovejoy

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

House of Delegates, District 16: Dakota Nelson

Updated: 1 hours ago

Kentucky

Russell Independent Schools among Ky. districts to bring students back to class

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
For the first time in more than six months, some students in Kentucky had the ability to go back to class.