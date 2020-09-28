Body found in Lawrence County has been identified

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has identified a body that was found over the weekend.

The body was found around 8:30 Sunday morning in the 600 block of Township Road 229 in the Windsor Township.

Deputies say the body is Scott Jason Korzeniewski, 40, who is originally from Toledo. However, investigators do not know his current residence.

Korzeniewski’s body was found outside of his vehicle.

His body has been sent to Montgomery County for an autopsy.

The incident remains under investigation.

Sheriff Jeff Lawless says, “I would like to thank the public for their interest in this case by sending information on missing people throughout our region. It brings to light the suffering of the loved ones and friends who need answers to the many people who go missing each year across our nation.”

