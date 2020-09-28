City of Charleston announces new program to give small businesses a boost

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Charleston has announced a new program, aimed at helping small businesses in the city.

On Monday, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, along with Charleston City Council members, and representatives from the Charleston Area Alliance, Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau and Charleston Main Streets, announced the creation of the ‘Small Business Investment Grant Program.’

The mayor says the program will help small businesses make repairs and renovations to their store-fronts, aesthetically enhance their business and aid in marketing and customer service capabilities through e-commerce, web development, media marketing and other avenues.

“Small businesses are where people put their heart, they put their passion and they put their personal investment in, and they make our economy thrive,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “They’re the reason why people come to Charleston, West Virginia to live or to vacation, and so this is extremely important for us to make sure that we are investing back into what they are doing for us.”

An eligible small business in the city has no more than 25 employees or more than $1 million in annual gross revenues.

A total of $250,000 will be awarded as part of the three-cycle grant program, which will be in fall of 2020, winter of 2020 and spring of 2021.

A total of $80,000 in grants may be awarded under the fall 2020 program. The maximum annual grant award for any business is $5,000 and grant recipients must match any award amount by 25%.

If you would like to apply for the program, click here.

