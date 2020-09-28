Advertisement

Family of five safe after house fire

Family of 5 safe after house fire
Family of 5 safe after house fire(Taken by WSAZ John Green)
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A home was badly damaged by a fire in West Side near St. Albans early Monday morning.

Crews at the scene tell us a family of 5 was in the house when it caught fire. They made it out of the house and were not injured.

The fire was reported in the 12000 block of Coal River Rd. just after 3:30 Monday morning. Several fire departments responded to the scene. Coal River Rd. is shut down in that area.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

