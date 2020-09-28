First day of in-person classes take place in Putnam County

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After turning yellow on the state COVID-19 metrics map, students in Putnam County were allowed Monday to attend classes in-person.

The county is using a blended model this week, meaning students will ease into classes gradually. The district separates children in groups identified by colors. Children in the “blue” group have last names that start with the letters A-K. Students in the “green” group have last names that start with the letters L-Z. Students that fell under the “blue” group started in class, and students in the green learned at home.

At Hurricane Town Elementary, students poured in by the dozens Monday morning. The last time students saw the inside of their school or their teachers was in March. Therefore, children were naturally excited and ready to follow the rules.

“Keep your mask on and stuff and don’t let people get close to you and stuff ,” said Madelynn Alford, a fifth grade student.

They had to wear masks the entire school day. Visitors were not allowed inside, so parents were not permitted to walk their children to class. But they were responsible for screening their children before they were brought to school. For the first three weeks of classes, Putnam was under mandatory remote learning. Principal Sara Dempsey says the future is still uncertain, so parents need to be patient.

“Be patient with us, and we will be patient with you,” Dempsey said. “We are all figuring this out together”.

At Hurricane Town Elementary, drop-off went smoothly. School officials have high hopes for the next group. The schedule will flip flop from blue to green for the rest of the week. This Saturday’s WVDE map will determine how students come back to classes for the following week.

