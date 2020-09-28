Lincoln County High School to stay in remote learning until at least October 2

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lincoln County High School will continue with remote learning due to two students testing positive for COVID-19.

The high school will remain in remote learning through at least October 2, the school district says. All Lincoln County High School activities will be postponed until further notice.

This is considered an outbreak, according to the West Virginia Department of Education.

The first student case was reported Friday.

According to Lincoln County Schools, the health services department conducted contact tracing in relation to the two positive COVID-19 cases among students.

Officials say the first line exposures have been notified and advised to quarantine.

All other Lincoln County schools will remain open.

There will be a free drivve-thru COVID-19 testing event at LCHS for staff, students and household members on Wednesday, September 30 from 10:00 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The school district says they are working with the Lincoln County Health Department.

