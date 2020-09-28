Advertisement

Man from Williamson missing more than a week

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It has been more than a week since Charles Taylor, 35, was reported missing from Williamson.

Williamson Police said he was reported missing Sept. 20.

Taylor’s sister, Dominique Taylor, lives in Charleston. She said she’s worried about his safety because he is blind and suffers from a mental illness.

“He keeps in contact with us constantly, and if he felt that he was upset or that he wanted to leave he would have called us by now, nine days,” she said.

Taylor’s brother, Chadwick Taylor, said he talks to his brother almost everyday and is concerned about how much time has passed since he has heard anything.

“It’s like he just he fell off the face of the earth," Chadwick said. "No one knows where he is at, he hasn’t given any signs, there is no hint.”

Dominique worries her brother may have wandered off and could just be lost.

“That is a very rural area and with him being blind he could have wandered off anywhere,” she said. “You literally walk out of the apartment and right across the street is railroad tracks and a highway.”

Taylor’s siblings are pleading for anyone who may have seen their brother to speak up.

“He needs help, and we need to find him. I mean, just because a person has a mental health issue that doesn’t mean that they are not a person,” Dominique said.

Taylor’s siblings hope to hear their brother’s voice again, saying his safe return is their greatest wish.

Police say there is no sign of foul play in Taylor’s disappearance, but they are concerned since he does not have his medication.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One dead following shooting in Jackson County, W.Va.

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The incident happened on Sugar Creek Road.

News

Football game between East Carter and Tolsia ends early after environment turns hostile

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
The football game was called off in the third quarter.

Local

6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 432 positive cases, 285 which have recovered.

News

Boyd County sees increase in ATV-related accidents; first responders urge caution

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
An accident that happened during the weekend has first responders urging riders to practice safety first.

Video

City of Charleston announces new program to give small businesses a boost

Updated: 1 hour ago
First at 5, 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Latest News

Video

Thomas Health emerges from Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hours ago
First at 5, 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

News

House of Delegates, District 17: Matthew Rohrbach

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

House of Delegates, District 17: Chad Lovejoy

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

House of Delegates, District 16: Dakota Nelson

Updated: 1 hours ago

Kentucky

Russell Independent Schools among Ky. districts to bring students back to class

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
For the first time in more than six months, some students in Kentucky had the ability to go back to class.