Man from Williamson missing more than a week

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It has been more than a week since Charles Taylor, 35, was reported missing from Williamson.

Williamson Police said he was reported missing Sept. 20.

Taylor’s sister, Dominique Taylor, lives in Charleston. She said she’s worried about his safety because he is blind and suffers from a mental illness.

“He keeps in contact with us constantly, and if he felt that he was upset or that he wanted to leave he would have called us by now, nine days,” she said.

Taylor’s brother, Chadwick Taylor, said he talks to his brother almost everyday and is concerned about how much time has passed since he has heard anything.

“It’s like he just he fell off the face of the earth," Chadwick said. "No one knows where he is at, he hasn’t given any signs, there is no hint.”

Dominique worries her brother may have wandered off and could just be lost.

“That is a very rural area and with him being blind he could have wandered off anywhere,” she said. “You literally walk out of the apartment and right across the street is railroad tracks and a highway.”

Taylor’s siblings are pleading for anyone who may have seen their brother to speak up.

“He needs help, and we need to find him. I mean, just because a person has a mental health issue that doesn’t mean that they are not a person,” Dominique said.

Taylor’s siblings hope to hear their brother’s voice again, saying his safe return is their greatest wish.

Police say there is no sign of foul play in Taylor’s disappearance, but they are concerned since he does not have his medication.

