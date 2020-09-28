MLB begins post-season Tuesday

(WSAZ) - The 16 team Major League Baseball post-season is here and two local teams have a shot at the World Series title. The Cincinnati Reds ended the regular season in strong fashion as they won their last 5 series' and with a winning record. They will play at Atlanta in a best of three series that begins Wednesday. The Cleveland Indians host the New York Yankees on Tuesday. The next couple of rounds will be played at a neutral site with the World Series taking place October 20th through the 28th in Arlington, Texas.

Here are the matchups in round one.

All Times TBA x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES

(Best-of-3)

American League

(Broadcast TBA)

Tampa Bay vs. Toronto

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Toronto at Tampa Bay

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Toronto at Tampa Bay

x-Thursday, Oct. 1: Toronto at Tampa Bay

Oakland vs. Chicago White Sox

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Chicago White Sox at Oakland

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Chicago White Sox at Oakland

x-Thursday, Oct. 1: Chicago White Sox at Oakland

Minnesota vs. Houston

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Houston at Minnesota

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Houston at Minnesota

x-Thursday, Oct. 1: Houston at Minnesota

Cleveland vs. New York Yankees

Tuesday, Sept. 29: New York Yankees at Cleveland

Wednesday, Sept. 30: New York Yankees at Cleveland

x-Thursday, Oct. 1: New York Yankees at Cleveland

National League

(Broadcast TBA)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers

Thursday, Oct. 1: Miwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers

x-Friday, Oct. 2: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers

Atlanta vs. Cincinnati

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Cincinnati at Atlanta

Thursday, Oct. 1: Cincinnati at Atlanta

x-Friday, Oct. 2: Cincinnati at Atlanta

Chicago Cubs vs. Miami

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Miami at Chicago Cubs

Thursday, Oct. 1: Miami at Chicago Cubs

x-Friday, Oct. 2: Miami at Chicago Cubs

San Diego vs. St. Louis

Wednesday, Sept. 30: St. Louis at San Diego

Thursday, Oct. 1: St. Louis at San Diego

x-Friday, Oct. 2: St. Louis at San Diego

