MLB begins post-season Tuesday
Both Reds & Cleveland have shot at World Series
(WSAZ) - The 16 team Major League Baseball post-season is here and two local teams have a shot at the World Series title. The Cincinnati Reds ended the regular season in strong fashion as they won their last 5 series' and with a winning record. They will play at Atlanta in a best of three series that begins Wednesday. The Cleveland Indians host the New York Yankees on Tuesday. The next couple of rounds will be played at a neutral site with the World Series taking place October 20th through the 28th in Arlington, Texas.
Here are the matchups in round one.
All Times TBA x-if necessary
WILD CARD SERIES
(Best-of-3)
American League
(Broadcast TBA)
Tampa Bay vs. Toronto
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Toronto at Tampa Bay
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Toronto at Tampa Bay
x-Thursday, Oct. 1: Toronto at Tampa Bay
Oakland vs. Chicago White Sox
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Chicago White Sox at Oakland
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Chicago White Sox at Oakland
x-Thursday, Oct. 1: Chicago White Sox at Oakland
Minnesota vs. Houston
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Houston at Minnesota
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Houston at Minnesota
x-Thursday, Oct. 1: Houston at Minnesota
Cleveland vs. New York Yankees
Tuesday, Sept. 29: New York Yankees at Cleveland
Wednesday, Sept. 30: New York Yankees at Cleveland
x-Thursday, Oct. 1: New York Yankees at Cleveland
National League
(Broadcast TBA)
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers
Thursday, Oct. 1: Miwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers
x-Friday, Oct. 2: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers
Atlanta vs. Cincinnati
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Cincinnati at Atlanta
Thursday, Oct. 1: Cincinnati at Atlanta
x-Friday, Oct. 2: Cincinnati at Atlanta
Chicago Cubs vs. Miami
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Miami at Chicago Cubs
Thursday, Oct. 1: Miami at Chicago Cubs
x-Friday, Oct. 2: Miami at Chicago Cubs
San Diego vs. St. Louis
Wednesday, Sept. 30: St. Louis at San Diego
Thursday, Oct. 1: St. Louis at San Diego
x-Friday, Oct. 2: St. Louis at San Diego
