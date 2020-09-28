Advertisement

MLB begins post-season Tuesday

Both Reds & Cleveland have shot at World Series
(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ) - The 16 team Major League Baseball post-season is here and two local teams have a shot at the World Series title. The Cincinnati Reds ended the regular season in strong fashion as they won their last 5 series' and with a winning record. They will play at Atlanta in a best of three series that begins Wednesday. The Cleveland Indians host the New York Yankees on Tuesday. The next couple of rounds will be played at a neutral site with the World Series taking place October 20th through the 28th in Arlington, Texas.

Here are the matchups in round one.

All Times TBA x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES

(Best-of-3)

American League

(Broadcast TBA)

Tampa Bay vs. Toronto

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Toronto at Tampa Bay

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Toronto at Tampa Bay

x-Thursday, Oct. 1: Toronto at Tampa Bay

Oakland vs. Chicago White Sox

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Chicago White Sox at Oakland

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Chicago White Sox at Oakland

x-Thursday, Oct. 1: Chicago White Sox at Oakland

Minnesota vs. Houston

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Houston at Minnesota

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Houston at Minnesota

x-Thursday, Oct. 1: Houston at Minnesota

Cleveland vs. New York Yankees

Tuesday, Sept. 29: New York Yankees at Cleveland

Wednesday, Sept. 30: New York Yankees at Cleveland

x-Thursday, Oct. 1: New York Yankees at Cleveland

National League

(Broadcast TBA)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers

Thursday, Oct. 1: Miwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers

x-Friday, Oct. 2: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers

Atlanta vs. Cincinnati

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Cincinnati at Atlanta

Thursday, Oct. 1: Cincinnati at Atlanta

x-Friday, Oct. 2: Cincinnati at Atlanta

Chicago Cubs vs. Miami

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Miami at Chicago Cubs

Thursday, Oct. 1: Miami at Chicago Cubs

x-Friday, Oct. 2: Miami at Chicago Cubs

San Diego vs. St. Louis

Wednesday, Sept. 30: St. Louis at San Diego

Thursday, Oct. 1: St. Louis at San Diego

x-Friday, Oct. 2: St. Louis at San Diego

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Plenty of changes in latest AP Top 25

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
The latest AP Top 25 has plenty of changes from a week ago

Sports

Chapmanville beats Logan

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Chapmanville Regional beats Logan 20-6 to win season opener.

Sports

WVU Falls To Cowboys

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Oklahoma State outlasts WVU

VOD Recordings

Chapmanville beats Logan

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:51 PM EDT
WSAZ Saturday 6 p.m. newscast

Latest News

Sports

No RED counties in WV high school sports

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
No WV counties are in the "red" after latest metric map is released

Sports

Cats Top Tigers

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Auburn doubles up Kentucky

News

Marshall v Middle Tennessee game time moved

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The kickoff for the Marshall-Middle Tennessee football game, scheduled for Saturday, November 14, has been moved.

Local

MAC announces football will be played in the fall

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT
|
By John Lowe
The conference was the last Division I FBS conference to announce a fall season.

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Local

OSU announces furloughs and budget cuts

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The university made the announcement Wednesday.