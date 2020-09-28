More testing offered in two W.Va. counties

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There will be more testing opportunities offered in Kanawha and Barbour County.

It’s part of Governor Jim Justice’s initiative to offer free COVID-19 testing for West Virginians.

The testing will be increased in the two counties that are orange on the WV Department of Health and Human Resources' County Alert Map.

Free COVID-19 testing is available Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday in Kanawha County at George Washington High School, 1522 Tennis Club Road, Charleston, WV:

September 28, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

September 29, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

September 30, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

October 1, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Also, in Kanawha County:

October 1, 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, South Charleston High School, 1 Eagle Way, South Charleston (flu shot available)

October 2, 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Riverside High School, 1 Warrior Way, Belle, WV (flu shot available)

Free COVID-19 testing will be held Tuesday, September 29 in Barbour County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Barbour County Fairgrounds, 115 Fairgrounds Way, Belington

Testing is available to all residents both of these counties, including asymptomatic individuals.

