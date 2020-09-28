New Highlawn Elementary School opens

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The new Highlawn Elementary School opened Monday.

According to Superintendent Ryan Saxe, it has been in the works for five years.

School leaders call it state of the art and parents say it’s overdue.

“It’s just an exciting time,” said Highlawn Parent Jarrod Anderson. “Especially for this Highlawn area, we’ve been fighting enough stuff around here to clean it up and this is a good thing for the neighborhood to get it straightened up a little bit.”

Saxe says revitalizing the neighborhood was one of the goals of the project.

The building has modern architecture and an impressive playground. The inside is just as nice, complete with a a full-length gymnasium, media center, and steam lab.

It took two years of building and still some final touches to go, but Monday’s opening marked a big day for the community.

“We’re really really starting a brand new chapter for Highlawn Elementary today,” said Anderson.

The school is located at the old Enslow Middle School site on Collis Avenue.

The project cost 14 million dollars.

