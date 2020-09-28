Reward offered for information on fire at former plant

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia State Fire Marshal is offering a reward for information on a fire at a former plant.

According to the Point Pleasant Fire Department, the fire marshal is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects in the fire at the former plant once known as “Marietta Manufacturing."

Point Pleasant Firefighters were initially dispatched to the former plant, located on Marietta St., at 10:24 p.m. on Saturday.

They were called in a second time at 4:51 a.m. on Sunday, where they are currently responding to another portion of the former plant that caught fire.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 1-800-233-FIRE.

