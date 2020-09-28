Advertisement

Ride on a World War II B-29 bomber

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A World War II plane known as the B-29 Superfortress flew into Yeager Airport in Charleston Sunday for the first time.

Monday the plane will conduct two rides out of Yeager Airport for people who sign up on their website.

This type of plane, the B-29 Superfortress, is most well-known for carrying the atomic bombs that dropped on Japan in World War II.

If you are looking to take a ride, tickets cost anywhere from $600 to $1,700 dollars depending on the seat and the view from the plane.

During the ride, Allen Benzing who is the aircraft commander, said passengers spend about 30 min. in the air and about one hour on the plane in total.

Benzing said a lot of the experience is the take-off and landing of the plane.

“You are allowed to move about the cabin once we get airborne including crawling back all the way to the tail gunner position or sitting on the central fire control where you can see 360 degrees all around,” said Benzing.

The plane that is available to ride is 75 years old this year and dates back to World War II.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

Pumpkin Festival celebrates with reverse parade

Updated: 1 hour ago
Pumpkin Festival celebrates with reverse parade

Regional

Louisville small business owner arms himself in front of shop

Updated: 2 hours ago
For the past 120 nights a small business owner has been in full tactical gear, armed with a rifle and said he is defending himself and his property.

News

Crews fight house fire in St. Albans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Crews responded to the scene of a house fire in St. Albans Sunday night.

Regional

Brett Hankison: Former LMPD detective to be arraigned in court Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Brett Hankison, the former LMPD detective involved in the deadly Breonna Taylor raid, is due to be arraigned in a Jefferson County courtroom Monday.

Latest News

Local

Deputies investigating after body found in Lawrence County, Ohio

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Sheriff Jeff Lawless says deputies were called just after 8:30 about the body found on the ground next to a car on the 600 block of Township Road 229.

Local

Gov. Beshear: 456 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported Sunday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 456 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday.

Local

1 death, an additional 800 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

Updated: 6 hours ago
As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 4,741 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 150,809 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Regional

LMPD: 7 Louisville businesses report looting damage Saturday night

Updated: 7 hours ago
On the fourth night of protests since the Breonna Taylor case decision, Louisville Metro Police reported multiple businesses where looting damage occurred.

Regional

2nd Ohio teen admits pushing log, striking and killing woman

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Seventeen-year-old Jordan Buckley pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter in the death of 44-year-old Victoria Schafer.

News

Kenova, West Virginia, traffic stop leads to drug bust

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Three people are in jail after police discovered drug activity during a traffic stop.