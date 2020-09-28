Student athlete tests positive for coronavirus

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A student athlete has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the Greenup County Schools Superintendent, they were notified this weekend.

All Greenup County High School Boys Soccer team activities have been suspended while officials conduct contact tracing.

School officials say student athletes are checked by a coach or athletic trainer to rule out symptoms of COVID-19 every day.

If a student athlete tests positive, Greenup County Schools say it’s policy for the coach to inform all student athletes who may have come in contact with the positive individual. The Greenup County Health Department will conduct contact tracing. The impacted program will suspend activities for 14 days or until all participants are cleared by the health department.

The team will also be advised to follow guidelines of the health department.

The superintendent says all athletic facilities will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized in addition to regular cleaning procedures.

