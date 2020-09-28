Thomas Health emerges from Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thomas Health has officially gotten out of Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

According to the hospital, as of Monday, Thomas Health has finalized all required documents and successfully emerged from the Chapter 11 process.

The company sought Chapter 11 protection on Jan. 10.

The plan to exit Chapter 11 was approved in August.

“We began the restructuring process with a clear goal of strengthening our balance sheet for longterm growth and success,” says Dan Lauffer, President and CEO of Thomas Health. “The ability to achieve our goal is a testament to our committed staff and physicians. We have ambitious plans for Thomas Health to further support not only our communities and patients, but also our highly-skilled physicians and employees.”

The President and CEO of Thomas Health also says, “congratulations to the Thomas Health board, employees, and physicians without whom, this process could not have been as successful as it was.”

The hospital plans on focusing on expanding its services and enhancing patient care for the communities it serves.

