Advertisement

Three coronavirus deaths and over 11,000 recoveries in W.Va.

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. as of 10:00 a.m., September 28, 2020, there have been 552,844 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 15,512 total cases and 337 deaths.

The deaths include a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Taylor County, and a 92-year old male from Berkeley County.

The WV DHHR says there are 3,987 active cases.

11,188 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (66), Berkeley (1002), Boone (220), Braxton (13), Brooke (113), Cabell (823), Calhoun (25), Clay (36), Doddridge (25), Fayette (622), Gilmer (45), Grant (161), Greenbrier (127), Hampshire (108), Hancock (149), Hardy (90), Harrison (369), Jackson (266), Jefferson (433), Kanawha (2,688), Lewis (38), Lincoln (169), Logan (620), Marion (274), Marshall (178), Mason (142), McDowell (84), Mercer (418), Mineral (175), Mingo (377), Monongalia (2,021), Monroe (149), Morgan (55), Nicholas (104), Ohio (373), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (157), Putnam (566), Raleigh (521), Randolph (252), Ritchie (13), Roane (51), Summers (55), Taylor (127), Tucker (29), Tyler (16), Upshur (81), Wayne (398), Webster (8), Wetzel (55), Wirt (12), Wood (366), Wyoming (118).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Breonna Taylor: Autopsy reveals more about gunshot wounds suffered by the 26-year-old

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Gray Media
An autopsy report revealed more details about the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Local

Student athlete tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
School officials say student athletes are checked by a coach or athletic trainer to rule out symptoms of COVID-19 every day.

News

Covid testing sites in West Virginia Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

Putnam County welcomes students for first time since March

Updated: 2 hours ago
WSAZ Today

Latest News

News

Family of five escapes burning home

Updated: 2 hours ago
WSAZ Today

Local

Two city employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The City of Charleston released this information Monday morning.

News

Family of five safe after house fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
The fire was reported in the 12000 block of Coal River Road just after 3:30 a.m.

Local

Ride on a World War II B-29 bomber

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
The plane landed in Charleston for rides scheduled only Monday.

Video

Pumpkin Festival celebrates with reverse parade

Updated: 13 hours ago
Pumpkin Festival celebrates with reverse parade

Regional

Louisville small business owner arms himself in front of shop

Updated: 15 hours ago
For the past 120 nights a small business owner has been in full tactical gear, armed with a rifle and said he is defending himself and his property.