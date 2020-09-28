Three coronavirus deaths and over 11,000 recoveries in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. as of 10:00 a.m., September 28, 2020, there have been 552,844 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 15,512 total cases and 337 deaths.

The deaths include a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Taylor County, and a 92-year old male from Berkeley County.

The WV DHHR says there are 3,987 active cases.

11,188 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (66), Berkeley (1002), Boone (220), Braxton (13), Brooke (113), Cabell (823), Calhoun (25), Clay (36), Doddridge (25), Fayette (622), Gilmer (45), Grant (161), Greenbrier (127), Hampshire (108), Hancock (149), Hardy (90), Harrison (369), Jackson (266), Jefferson (433), Kanawha (2,688), Lewis (38), Lincoln (169), Logan (620), Marion (274), Marshall (178), Mason (142), McDowell (84), Mercer (418), Mineral (175), Mingo (377), Monongalia (2,021), Monroe (149), Morgan (55), Nicholas (104), Ohio (373), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (157), Putnam (566), Raleigh (521), Randolph (252), Ritchie (13), Roane (51), Summers (55), Taylor (127), Tucker (29), Tyler (16), Upshur (81), Wayne (398), Webster (8), Wetzel (55), Wirt (12), Wood (366), Wyoming (118).

