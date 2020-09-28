Tigers Still 2nd In Division V

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WSAZ) - With one week to go in the Ohio high school football regular season, the Ironton Fighting Tigers are still the 2nd ranked team in Ohio Division V. They are behind defending champion Kirtland who received 16 of 20 first place votes while Ironton got 3 of them. Other local teams ranked are Waverly in Division IV who are 8th. The Wheelersburg Pirates are also 8th in Division V and Glouster Trimble is 3rd in Division VII.

Here are the top ten with local teams in them.

DIVISION IV

1, St. Clairsville (9) 5-0 153

2, Cincinnati Indian Hill (1) 5-0 125

3, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (4) 5-0 123

4, Cincinnati Wyoming (2) 5-0 122

5, Bellevue 5-0 110

6, Bloom-Carroll 5-0 83

7, Canal Fulton Northwest 5-0 80

8, Waverly 5-0 63

9, Cincinnati McNicholas (2) 4-1 61

10, Shelby (1) 5-0 47

Others receiving 12 or more points: Beloit West Branch (1) 31. LaGrange Keystone (1) 22. Byesville Meadowbrook 21. Canton South 20. Wauseon 17. Huron 14.

DIVISION V

1, Kirtland (16) 5-0 199

2, Ironton (3) 5-0 174

3, Canfield S. Range (1) 5-0 150

4, Findlay Liberty-Benton 5-0 128

5, West Lafayette Ridgewood 5-0 100

6, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (1) 5-0 99

7, Garrettsville Garfield 5-0 67

8, Wheelersburg 4-1 59

9, Tontogany Otsego 5-0 38

10, Sugarcreek Garaway 5-0 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellaire 27. Gahanna Columbus Academy 20.

DIVISION VII

1, Maria Stein Marion Local (20) 5-0 200

2, Ft. Loramie 5-0 167

3, Glouster Trimble 5-0 126

4, New Madison Tri-Village 5-0 116

5, Warren John F. Kennedy (1) 4-1 104

6, Lima Central Catholic 4-1 94

7, Malvern 5-0 83

8, Lucas 4-1 54

9, Dalton 4-1 48

10, Leetonia 5-0 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Perry 31. Arlington 26. Monroeville 18.

