WVU football fans permitted at home games in mid-October

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Fans will be able to return to West Virginia University home football games beginning in mid-October.

The university made that announcement Monday, saying Milan Puskar Stadium will operate at 25% capacity on Oct. 17 when WVU hosts the Kansas Jayhawks.

According to the university, the athletics department, in conjunction with the university’s team of medical professionals, will cap attendance at about 15,000 fans for each remaining game this season.

The university also will require facial coverings for all spectators entering the stadium. It says they should be worn at all times except for when eating and drinking.

University officials says any changes in COVID-19 rates will be monitored and attendance will be monitored accordingly as the season moves ahead.

