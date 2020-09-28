Advertisement

WVU football fans permitted at home games in mid-October

Fans will be able to return to West Virginia University home football games beginning in mid-October.
Fans will be able to return to West Virginia University home football games beginning in mid-October.(wdtv)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Fans will be able to return to West Virginia University home football games beginning in mid-October.

The university made that announcement Monday, saying Milan Puskar Stadium will operate at 25% capacity on Oct. 17 when WVU hosts the Kansas Jayhawks.

According to the university, the athletics department, in conjunction with the university’s team of medical professionals, will cap attendance at about 15,000 fans for each remaining game this season.

The university also will require facial coverings for all spectators entering the stadium. It says they should be worn at all times except for when eating and drinking.

University officials says any changes in COVID-19 rates will be monitored and attendance will be monitored accordingly as the season moves ahead.

Tap or click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

