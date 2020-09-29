37 deaths COVID-19 deaths reported in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - There have been 37 deaths related to the coronavirus reported within the last 24 hours in the state of Ohio.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 1,105 cases changed in the last 24 hours. There have been 152,907 total reported cases since the start of the pandemic.

Officials say there have been 4,783 deaths as of September 29.

131,708 people have presumed recovered.

