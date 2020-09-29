Cabell Huntington Health Department offers free flu shots

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Cabell Huntington Health Department administered free flu shots Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Fifteen minutes in, a line of cars overflowed the parking lot onto Seventh Avenue.

Most people seemed unphased by the needle, saying it’s something they do every year. However, according to Physician Director Dr. Michael Kilkenny, this isn’t just another year.

“We usually fill our hospitals during flu season, we are filling our hospitals during COVID-19, and we do not want to overflow our hospitals and not be able to provide the level of service that we need to provide to help people when they get sick,” said Dr. Kilkenny.

Dr. Kilkenny also says the simple shot may be the key to diagnosing an illness down the road..

“COVID-19 and the flu look the same and it’s going to be really difficult for people to tell the difference when they become ill,” said Dr. Kilkenny.

During a global pandemic, becoming ill is a grave concern. It’s why we have mask mandates, social distancing, and signs reminding us to wash our hands regularly.

Kilkenny says these precautions may help protect you against the flu, but when there’s a vaccine available, take the extra step.

The health department will also be offering free flu shots Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m to 3 p.m.

