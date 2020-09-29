Advertisement

Charleston man arrested on child neglect charges

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston man has been arrested on child neglect charges on Tuesday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, James Foster, 27, of Charleston, has been charged with child neglect causing injury and child neglect creating risk of injury.

Each charge carries a minimum sentence of one year behind bars.

The complaint says Foster allegedly shattered the window of a vehicle while his three children were in the backseat.

One of the children got glass stuck in their hand, and the wound was cleaned by the victim’s mother. The other children were surrounded by shards of glass that created a “substantial risk for injury”.

Foster is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash only bond.

