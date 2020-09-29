Coronavirus death reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One Kanawha County resident has died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, there are 2,797 total COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday afternoon.

The death involves a 68-year-old male. There have been 78 deaths in Kanawha County related to the coronavirus.

There are 994 active cases.

40 more individuals have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,725.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.