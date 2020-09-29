Advertisement

COVID-19 Ky. | 456 new cases, five more deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – During his daily briefing Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported 456 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths.

The governor said there were at least 66,939 coronavirus cases in Kentucky as of 4 p.m. Monday.

Eighty-three of the newly reported cases were made up of children ages 18 and younger, of which 20 were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was only 6 months old.

“Last week we had almost 5,000 cases in Kentucky – the most we have ever had. Now what we believe that we are seeing, I believe we’re seeing it nationally, is the start of a new escalation,” Beshear said in a release. “As we come toward a fall season and winter, where more people are going to be inside and we know the virus spreads faster, we’ve got to do better than this. We can’t be casual right now.”

The state’s overall death toll since the pandemic began is 1,162 people.

As of Monday, there have been at least 1,373,577 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 4.41%, and at least 11,787 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

