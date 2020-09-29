Advertisement

COVID-19 related death in Meigs County

Source: AP(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Meigs County Health Department says there has been a COVID-19 death in their county as of Tuesday, September 29.

Health department officials say the death is in the 70 to 79-year-old age range.

There are two additional confirmed and one probable case of the coronavirus. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 153 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 14 active cases.

Another individual has recovered, bringing the number of recoveries to 156.

The Meigs County Health Department and Eastern Local School District say they are releasing a person who was diagnosed with COVID-19 or was in direct contact of an individual with the coronavirus has been in Eastern Elementary School. The school district notified the health department when they learned this information and conducted contact tracing.

All those who came in close contact with the individual have been contacted by the health department and will be quarantined in accordance to CDC guidelines.

Officials say the person has had minimal close contact with other individuals at the school through the district following the guidelines set by the State of Ohio. Parents are encouraged to monitor students for signs and symptoms.

Health department and school officials are monitoring the situation.

