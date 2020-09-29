COVID-19 testing events set for the week in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has set up their COVID-19 testing events for the week.

It’s part of a three-week effort to expand testing in the county. Testing will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at George Washington High School and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Also on Thursday is an event at South Charleston High School from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We want to make sure we are getting into those communities to get an accurate biopsy of what we are seeing as far as COVID,” said Dr. Sherri Young, director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Testing will wrap up for the week at Riverside High School, with testing being held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Officials with the department say they are still seeing community, family, and work spread of the virus. While they encourage everyone to be tested, they say a negative test will only count once every seven days. So testing yourself multiple times in the same week will not skew the numbers in a positive direction.

“The numbers will be eventually thrown out ... we look at the data we have been asking for, driver’s licenses, to make sure we don’t get the same person over and over again.,” Young said.

