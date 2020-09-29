Advertisement

DEA serves federal search warrant, seizes evidence from Huntington home

Federal search warrant on McCoy Road in Huntington.
Federal search warrant on McCoy Road in Huntington.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigator with the DEA says a clandestine lab and plentiful evidence of an illegal substance were discovered Tuesday in a home on McCoy Road.

They served a search warrant at the house around 8 a.m. Tuesday and have remained at the property nearly nine hours. The DEA says no charges will be filed Tuesday, but they may be filed later.

Hazmat crews were also called to the scene to help with cleanup, but investigators say there was no danger to neighbors.

They say the people who live in the rental house were home Tuesday during the search. The DEA says Tuesday’s search was the result of a long-term investigation.

