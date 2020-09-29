Advertisement

Decision 2020: Interviews with candidates for W.Va. House of Delegates, District 17

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Just weeks ahead of the November General Election, WSAZ has teamed up with the Cabell County League of Women Voters to provide candidate interviews on where they stand on key issues in West Virginia.

Each candidate was asked the same three questions, provided by the League of Women Voters, on several topics including healthcare access, the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on West Virginia and criminal justice reform.

Each candidate was given two minutes to answer each question. Each candidate’s interview from the House of Delegates 17th district is attached.

